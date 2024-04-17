Couple dead, son hospitalised after motorcycles collide head-on in Naogaon

The dead were identified as Enamul Haque, 40, and his wife Mrs Bristi Khatun, 32, from Joypurhat’s Akkelpur Upazila. Enamul was an Ansar member.

The injured are the couple’s 5-year-old son Junayed Islam and another motorcycle rider Sirajul Islam, 50.

The couple, along with their son, was heading to Bogura from Naogaon on a motorcycle when another motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction veered out of control and crashed into it, Mahmudul said, citing witnesses.