    Couple dead, son hospitalised after motorcycles collide head-on in Naogaon

    A collision between two motorcycles threw the couple onto the road, where they were rammed by a pickup van, the Fire Service says

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 April 2024, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 10:10 AM

    A couple has died and two others, including one of their sons, have been injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Naogaon’s Sadar Upazila.

    The incident occurred in the Upazila’s Sahapur area around 11:30am on Wednesday, Naogaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Station’s Deputy Assistant Director Md Mahmudul Hasan said.

    The dead were identified as Enamul Haque, 40, and his wife Mrs Bristi Khatun, 32, from Joypurhat’s Akkelpur Upazila. Enamul was an Ansar member.

    The injured are the couple’s 5-year-old son Junayed Islam and another motorcycle rider Sirajul Islam, 50.

    The couple, along with their son, was heading to Bogura from Naogaon on a motorcycle when another motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction veered out of control and crashed into it, Mahmudul said, citing witnesses.

    “When the couple fell on the road, a pickup van coming from behind rammed them, killing the two on the spot.”

    The injured were sent to Naogaon General Hospital, the Fire Service official said.

    Police are at the scene and the bodies will be handed over to the family following legal procedures, Naogaon Sadar Model Police Station chief Jahidul Haque said.

