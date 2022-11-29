Husband and his friend stand trial in actress Shimu murder case

A Dhaka court has opened trial proceedings in the murder of Dhallywood actress Raima Islam Shimu with her husband and his friend as accused.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shafiqul set Jan 3 as the date to begin witness deposition.

Additional Public Prosecutor Bimal Samaddar said the charges framed against Shimu’s husband Shakawat Alim Nobel and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad were read out during the hearing.