Family of 4 among 9 dead in Meghna boat accident as search ends

The death toll from a boat accident in the Meghna River in Kishorganj’s Bhairab has swelled to nine, with the rescuers calling off the search operation as no one else remains missing.

The bodies of Sohel Rana, 35, a constable of Bhairab Highway Police Station, his 5-year-old son Raisul, and Belon Dey, 38, a resident of Amlapara, were found on Monday, said Mohammad Enamul Haque, a deputy assistant director of the Fire Service in the district.

The search operation was called off as no one else was reported missing in the accident, he said.