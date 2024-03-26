Family of 4 among 9 dead in Meghna boat accident as search ends

The death toll from a boat accident in the Meghna River in Kishorganj’s Bhairab has swelled to nine, with the rescuers calling off the search operation as no one else remains missing.
The bodies of Sohel Rana, 35, a constable of Bhairab Highway Police Station, his 5-year-old son Raisul, and Belon Dey, 38, a resident of Amlapara, were found on Monday, said Mohammad Enamul Haque, a deputy assistant director of the Fire Service in the district.
The search operation was called off as no one else was reported missing in the accident, he said.
The boat capsized just before sunset on Friday after being hit by a sand-laden vessel. The victims took a joy ride before Iftar. Twelve of them managed to swim to safety.
Earlier, River Police divers found the bodies of six other victims, including Sohel Rana’s wife Moushumi, 25, and daughter Mahmuda, 7, leaving no member of the family alive.
The others are Anika, 19, Rupa, 20, Nur Jahan, and Aradhya, 11, daughter of sweetmaker Tuton Dey. Nur Jahan’s age and full names of all of the victims were not available.