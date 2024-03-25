    বাংলা

    Meghna boat capsize death toll climbs to 6 as rescuers find 3 more bodies

    Three people are still missing after the rescuers find three more bodies

    Kishoreganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2024, 07:18 PM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 07:18 PM

    Rescuers have found three more bodies in the Meghna river, taking the death toll from a boat capsize in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab to six.

    River Police divers recovered the bodies from an area near the accident site in the Char Sonarampur area on Sunday, said Md Enamul Haque, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in the district.

    They are Mahmuda, 7, Anika, 19, and Rupa, 20 – all identified with single names.

    The bodies of Mahmuda’s mother Moushumi, 25, and Nur Jahan, whose details were not available, were found on Saturday.

    Mahmuda’s father Sohel Rana, 35, a constable of Bhairab Highway Police Station, 5-year-old brother Raisul, and Belon Dey, 38, were still missing.

    After the rescuers found the body of Aradhya, 11, daughter of sweetmaker Tuton Dey, the authorities mistook her for Mahmuda.

    Enamul said strong currents made the rescue work difficult.

    The boat capsized just before sunset on Friday after being hit by a sand-laden vessel. The victims took a joy ride before Iftar. Twelve of them managed to swim ashore.

    RELATED STORIES
    New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16
    Death toll from Gazipur gas fire hits 16
    24-year-old garment worker Md Lalon leaves behind an infant daughter
    Meghna trawler capsize death toll rises to three, 5 still missing
    Meghna trawler capsize death toll rises to 3
    High tide in the river is affecting the rescue operation, a Kishoreganj Fire Service official says
    Death toll from Gazipur cylinder gas fire rises to 3 as a child victim dies
    Gazipur gas fire deaths hit 3
    The 3-year-old girl had 90 percent of her body surface and her airway burnt
    Death toll from Gazipur cylinder blast rises to 2 as another victim dies
    Another Gazipur cylinder blast victim dies
    He dies during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn institute after suffering full-body burns and damage to his airway

    Opinion

    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain