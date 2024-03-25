Meghna boat capsize death toll climbs to 6 as rescuers find 3 more bodies

Rescuers have found three more bodies in the Meghna river, taking the death toll from a boat capsize in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab to six.
River Police divers recovered the bodies from an area near the accident site in the Char Sonarampur area on Sunday, said Md Enamul Haque, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in the district.
They are Mahmuda, 7, Anika, 19, and Rupa, 20 – all identified with single names.
The bodies of Mahmuda’s mother Moushumi, 25, and Nur Jahan, whose details were not available, were found on Saturday.
Mahmuda’s father Sohel Rana, 35, a constable of Bhairab Highway Police Station, 5-year-old brother Raisul, and Belon Dey, 38, were still missing.
After the rescuers found the body of Aradhya, 11, daughter of sweetmaker Tuton Dey, the authorities mistook her for Mahmuda.
Enamul said strong currents made the rescue work difficult.
The boat capsized just before sunset on Friday after being hit by a sand-laden vessel. The victims took a joy ride before Iftar. Twelve of them managed to swim ashore.