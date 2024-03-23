Woman dies, seven missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna River

A woman has died and seven others, including a police constable, have gone missing after a trawler struck by a sand-laden cargo vessel capsized in the Meghna River in Brahmanbaria.
The incident occurred in the Char Sonarampur area of Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj Upazila on Friday evening, said Azizul Haque Rajan, a station officer working for the Bhairab Bazar Fire Service.
Several people took a trawler from under Bhairab Bridge to travel along the Meghna River around 6pm. It collided with the freight vessel in the Char Sonarampur area and sank in the river just before Iftar, Rajan said.
Around 12 passengers swam ashore while eight others went missing. The body of an unidentified woman was recovered afterwards.
The seven missing passengers are Bhairab Highway Police Station Constable Sohel Rana, 32, his wife Mousumi, 25, the couple’s daughter Mahmuda, 7, and son Raisul, 5, Araddha, Belal Dey and Anika Akter.
The Bhairab Fire Service and Navy personnel subsequently launched a rescue operation after the incident was reported. Rescue efforts were suspended late that night, Rajan said.
The rescue work resumed again around 6am on Saturday, said Abu Jar Gifari, senior station officer at Kishoreganj Fire Service.
A team of five divers from Kishoreganj joined the search in the morning, he added.