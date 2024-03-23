Woman dies, seven missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna River

A woman has died and seven others, including a police constable, have gone missing after a trawler struck by a sand-laden cargo vessel capsized in the Meghna River in Brahmanbaria.

The incident occurred in the Char Sonarampur area of Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj Upazila on Friday evening, said Azizul Haque Rajan, a station officer working for the Bhairab Bazar Fire Service.

Several people took a trawler from under Bhairab Bridge to travel along the Meghna River around 6pm. It collided with the freight vessel in the Char Sonarampur area and sank in the river just before Iftar, Rajan said.