    বাংলা

    Woman dies, seven missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna River

    The trawler was hit by a sand-laden cargo vessel

    Kishoreganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2024, 07:17 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2024, 07:17 AM

    A woman has died and seven others, including a police constable, have gone missing after a trawler struck by a sand-laden cargo vessel capsized in the Meghna River in Brahmanbaria.

    The incident occurred in the Char Sonarampur area of Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj Upazila on Friday evening, said Azizul Haque Rajan, a station officer working for the Bhairab Bazar Fire Service.

    Several people took a trawler from under Bhairab Bridge to travel along the Meghna River around 6pm. It collided with the freight vessel in the Char Sonarampur area and sank in the river just before Iftar, Rajan said.

    Around 12 passengers swam ashore while eight others went missing. The body of an unidentified woman was recovered afterwards.

    The seven missing passengers are Bhairab Highway Police Station Constable Sohel Rana, 32, his wife Mousumi, 25, the couple’s daughter Mahmuda, 7, and son Raisul, 5, Araddha, Belal Dey and Anika Akter.

    The Bhairab Fire Service and Navy personnel subsequently launched a rescue operation after the incident was reported. Rescue efforts were suspended late that night, Rajan said.

    The rescue work resumed again around 6am on Saturday, said Abu Jar Gifari, senior station officer at Kishoreganj Fire Service.

    A team of five divers from Kishoreganj joined the search in the morning, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    None of five children burnt in Bhasan Char fire survives
    None of five children burnt in Bhasan Char fire survives
    Two adults burnt in the incident are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital
    Another Rohingya child dies, taking death toll from Bhasan Char fire to 4
    Death toll in Bhasan Char fire hits 4
    Five-year-old Md Sohel dies during treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital
    Two more Rohingya children die, taking death toll from Bhasan Char fire to three
    2 more children die after Bhasan Char fire
    Both of them damaged their respiratory tracts in the fire
    Rohingya child dies in Bhasan Char island fire that burnt nine refugees
    Rohingya child dies in Bhasan Char fire
    The fire started after a man opened a gas cylinder before returning it for a refill, police said

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp