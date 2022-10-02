Fast food worker headed a robbery gang that preyed on migrants at Dhaka airport: RAB

The gang has around 10 members, many of whom have been put behind bars, but they resumed their criminal activities after they were released, according to him.

They mainly targeted migrants who did not have any relatives come pick them up from the airport.

On Sept 2, the gang robbed a migrant worker who was planning to go to Bogura from the airport after returning home from Kuwait early in the morning.

As the migrant prepared to leave the capital, one of Amir's cohorts approached him and soon struck up a good rapport with him. Then, Amir arrived on the scene with a passport and luggage in hand.

In order to gain the migrant's trust, he passed himself off as a returnee from Kuwait and told him that he, too, was headed to Bogura, although he is actually a native of Barishal. Amir even took out some Kuwaiti currency from his pocket to bolster his credibility.

He also introduced some of his other associates as close relatives to the migrant. They then claimed to have an extra bus ticket to Bogura, explaining that one of their relatives who was supposed to travel with them had decided to stay back, and offered it to the migrant.