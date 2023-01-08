The Bangladeshi kingpin at the heart of Libya's human trafficking malaise

Rakibul, a native of Madaripur, had travelled to Libya with the dream of reaching Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea. In Libya, he paid Tk 1.1 million to a human trafficker who put him and several other migrants on a boat. A group of Bangladeshi criminals seized the boat and captured the migrants.

The group, led by labourer-turned-extortionist Sharif Hossain, a 37-year-old native of Cumilla, nicknamed Mafia Sharif, held Rakibul and the others hostage for five months.

Rakibul recounted the trauma and horrors of his life in captivity. He and around 60 others were crammed together in a room fit for 10 people at most. The door would remain locked throughout the day.

They would get nothing more than a piece of bread to eat and the water was barely enough for a sip. Sometimes, they would go days without any food.

The inhumane and unsanitary conditions were aggravated by lice infestations as they spent their days with hardly any sleep in the sweltering heat. On top of that, they were subjected to dehumanising verbal abuse.

They were released with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy in early 2022.