Dhaka North City Corporation deploys 1,200 volunteers to clean Paris Canal in Mirpur

As many as 1,200 volunteers have joined a drive to remove waste from the Paris Canal in Mirpur under an initiative taken by Dhaka North City Corporation in a bid to ease waterlogging.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam administered an oath to the volunteers to work for the welfare of the country and its people at the launch of the programme around 10:30 am on Friday

The mayor also joined the volunteers from an organisation named BD Clean as they grouped in four units and began hauling waste from the canal.

He lauded them for sacrificing their weekend fun to join the programme. “These boys and girls were supposed to play and rest at home today. But they put those aside to take part in the cleaning task.”

Sections of the canal are completely or partially filled with garbage, mostly plastic materials.