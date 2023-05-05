Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to make ‘go and see’ Myanmar visit

Twenty Rohingya Muslim refugees and some Bangladeshi officials will visit Myanmar's Rakhine State on Friday as part of an effort to encourage their voluntary repatriation, a Bangladeshi government official told Reuters.

Nearly one million Rohingya Muslims are living in camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox's Bazar, most after fleeing from a military-led crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017.

The day trip to Myanmar was a "go and see" visit for the refugees, said Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh's refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox's Bazar.

"We want to show them the arrangements being done for their repatriation," Rahman said by telephone.