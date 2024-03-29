Myanmar sends ‘warship’ to Naf river amid fighting with rebels along Bangladesh border 

Myanmar has apparently sent a ‘warship’ to the Naf river bordering Bangladesh, surprising the locals of Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar amid fighting between the military and rebels.

As sounds of sporadic explosions continued to Friday afternoon from Thursday night, it could not be determined beyond doubt if the vessel was a military or civilian ship, said Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh’s Teknaf 2 Battalion.

The explosions increased and at least 10 large blasts occurred between 3pm and 4pm after the ship left around 11am following its arrival in the morning, said Siddique Ahmed, a resident of Shah Pori’s Island.

In the past few months, at least three people were killed and several others were injured in Bangladesh by shelling, gunfire or grenade attacks from the Myanmar side of the border.