    Schoolboy tortured over alleged theft in Magura

    The victim's family says a local shop owner assaulted the boy and forced him into a video confession

    Magura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 09:16 AM

    A man has reportedly tortured a sixth-grader by driving a nail into his leg over an alleged theft in Magura’s Salikha Upazila.

    The incident occurred in Talkhari Union’s Chhandara village on Friday, said Salikha Police Station chief Md Bisharul Islam.

    Police rescued the 12-year-old and immediately took him to Salikha Upazila Health Complex, according to his family.

    The victim’s father said his son went to the local mosque to say Jummah prayers when a local trader abducted him and tortured him on suspicion of theft. The family later rescued the boy with the police’s assistance.

    “Thieves had stolen some goods from Hasan’s shop at the Chhandara intersection several days ago. He tortured the boy over the alleged theft by putting a nail in his leg and beating him with a hammer. He forcibly got a confession from the boy on video by assaulting him," the victim’s uncle said.

    The victim sustained several wounds on his body and his condition is critical. He has been admitted to a hospital after receiving first aid, said Fahmida Zaman Snigdha, a physician at the health complex.

    Shop owner Hasan has been taken into police custody. Legal action will be taken against him based on the complaints submitted, Bisharul said.

