Woman, 12-year-daughter run over, killed by train in apparent suicide on girl’s birthday

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been run over and killed by a train in Jashore’s Sadar Upazila in an apparent suicide on the girl’s birthday.

Lucky Begum, 35, left a birthday cake, mobile phone and two hand bags next to the railway tracks in the Shamshan Ghat area of Poltadanga village during the incident around 2:45pm on Monday, said Sub-Inspector Selim Hossain, in-charge of the local police camp.

Her younger sister Rozina Khatun said Lucky from Haibatpur village went to the town to see a doctor in the morning.