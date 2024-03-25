Woman, 12-year-daughter run over, killed by train in apparent suicide on girl’s birthday

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been run over and killed by a train in Jashore’s Sadar Upazila in an apparent suicide on the girl’s birthday.
Lucky Begum, 35, left a birthday cake, mobile phone and two hand bags next to the railway tracks in the Shamshan Ghat area of Poltadanga village during the incident around 2:45pm on Monday, said Sub-Inspector Selim Hossain, in-charge of the local police camp.
Her younger sister Rozina Khatun said Lucky from Haibatpur village went to the town to see a doctor in the morning.
The family got a call from her mobile phone in the afternoon and someone told them that Lucky and her daughter Sumaiya Khatun Mim had died.
Rozina said Lucky married two times, but was abandoned by both husbands.
Witness Shakhawat Hossain said Lucky dragged Sumaiya while jumping onto the tracks when the Sundarban Express was crossing the area.
It was not clear why Lucky took her and her daughter’s lives, said SI Selim.
Railway Police recovered the bodies and sent those to the mortuary.