Hijacking spotlights Bangladeshi vessel's security protocols. Were they enough to stave off Somali pirates?

After around 100 days, the ship and the 25 sailors assigned to it were released, sparking discussions on security while passing the pirate-prone Somali coast.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines under Best Management Practices (BMP), ships traversing high-risk areas must follow specific security protocols.

These include hiring armed guards, securing the ship's perimeter, employing tactical navigation, and consulting the crew's expertise.

Industry veterans noted the absence of a security system on the MV Abdullah.

Nowadays, commercial vessels sailing through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea adopt various measures to prevent pirate attacks.

Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association (BMMOA), said that attacks typically occur near the coast. Although the MV Abdullah was well beyond the danger zone, it was sailing without any escort or armed guards on board, making the ship an easy target, according to him.

IMO and other maritime organisations offer guidelines for navigating 'high-risk areas' and advice on precautions near the Somali coast.

"Armed security guards should be employed to deter pirates, secure the ship thoroughly, and navigate strategically," said Chowdhury, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents.

WHY WAS MV ABDULLAH TARGETED?

Addressing the question of why the MV Abdullah was targeted by pirates despite traversing a supposedly safe route, Chowdhury mentioned the vessel's slow speed as a notable vulnerability.

"I learned the ship, loaded with 55,000 tonnes of coal, was moving at just 10 to 15 nautical miles per hour. Being heavily laden also meant the ship's deck was closer to the water's surface, and without any protective netting, it became an easy target for pirates," he explained.

The lack of obstacles made it simpler for pirates to board and seize control.

Chowdhury also pointed out that pirates had previously captured an Iranian fishing trawler, which might have facilitated targeting the Abdullah.

A Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) official noted that international ship management firms often deploy armed security guards on risky routes, as advised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

This is especially true when navigating near the Somali coast, through the Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea area, where BMPs are implemented for security.

"During such passages, three security guards are typically brought on board at the start and disembark after leaving the high-risk area," the official said.

Captain Mujibur Rahman, general manager of BSC, confirmed that security guards are a regular feature on ships under their management or charter to enhance safety.

Shakhawat Hossain, general secretary of BMMOA, stressed the importance of security measures in high-risk and wartime areas, saying, "Having a security guard on the ship or providing it with an escort are crucial steps. The location where MV Abdullah was attacked is not traditionally considered a risky zone."