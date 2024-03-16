Hijacking spotlights Bangladeshi vessel's security protocols. Were they enough to stave off Somali pirates?

The Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah set sail for the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique's Maputo port, carrying coal along the Indian Ocean. On Mar 12, about 600 nautical miles off the Somali coast, pirates hijacked the ship.
The incident has raised questions about the ship's security systems and why it was targeted by pirates despite being far from the typical high-risk zone.
Ships usually travel through the Indian Ocean, considered a safer route, to avoid Somali pirate attacks. The area within 70 to 100 nautical miles of the Somali coast is marked as a high-risk area.
Yet, the MV Abdullah's course was well beyond this zone, making the attack unusual as Somali pirates rarely target the route.
Maritime experts emphasise the importance of adhering to international rules for security measures when navigating near the Somali coast in the future.
The owner of the hijacked ship, SR Shipping, a unit of Kabir Group, said the ship was on a secure path away from the coast, negating the need for additional security measures.
The hijacking recalls the capture of another vessel owned by the same company, the MV Jahan Moni, which was captured by pirates 14 years ago on its way to Greece.
After around 100 days, the ship and the 25 sailors assigned to it were released, sparking discussions on security while passing the pirate-prone Somali coast.
According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines under Best Management Practices (BMP), ships traversing high-risk areas must follow specific security protocols.
These include hiring armed guards, securing the ship's perimeter, employing tactical navigation, and consulting the crew's expertise.
Industry veterans noted the absence of a security system on the MV Abdullah.
Nowadays, commercial vessels sailing through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea adopt various measures to prevent pirate attacks.
Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association (BMMOA), said that attacks typically occur near the coast. Although the MV Abdullah was well beyond the danger zone, it was sailing without any escort or armed guards on board, making the ship an easy target, according to him.
IMO and other maritime organisations offer guidelines for navigating 'high-risk areas' and advice on precautions near the Somali coast.
"Armed security guards should be employed to deter pirates, secure the ship thoroughly, and navigate strategically," said Chowdhury, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents.
WHY WAS MV ABDULLAH TARGETED?
Addressing the question of why the MV Abdullah was targeted by pirates despite traversing a supposedly safe route, Chowdhury mentioned the vessel's slow speed as a notable vulnerability.
"I learned the ship, loaded with 55,000 tonnes of coal, was moving at just 10 to 15 nautical miles per hour. Being heavily laden also meant the ship's deck was closer to the water's surface, and without any protective netting, it became an easy target for pirates," he explained.
The lack of obstacles made it simpler for pirates to board and seize control.
Chowdhury also pointed out that pirates had previously captured an Iranian fishing trawler, which might have facilitated targeting the Abdullah.
A Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) official noted that international ship management firms often deploy armed security guards on risky routes, as advised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
This is especially true when navigating near the Somali coast, through the Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea area, where BMPs are implemented for security.
"During such passages, three security guards are typically brought on board at the start and disembark after leaving the high-risk area," the official said.
Captain Mujibur Rahman, general manager of BSC, confirmed that security guards are a regular feature on ships under their management or charter to enhance safety.
Shakhawat Hossain, general secretary of BMMOA, stressed the importance of security measures in high-risk and wartime areas, saying, "Having a security guard on the ship or providing it with an escort are crucial steps. The location where MV Abdullah was attacked is not traditionally considered a risky zone."
WHAT THE VESSEL OWNER SAYS
SR Shipping, the company operating the hijacked MV Abdullah, has reiterated that the vessel was navigating through a regular, non-hazardous route at the time of its capture.
Mizanul Islam, a spokesman for Kabir Group which owns SR Shipping, emphasised the adequacy of safety measures for both the ship and its crew under the circumstances in which it was operating.
"Given that the ship was outside of the recognised danger zone, we didn't see the need for additional precautions," he said.
The company's primary focus now is on securing the release of the 23 crew members taken hostage by pirates, he added.
Echoing Islam's sentiments, Captain Mehrul Karim, the CEO of SR Shipping, said, "The path it was on when seized is commonly used and lies well beyond the high-risk area, negating the need for armed guards."
Addressing concerns about the ship's speed, Karim clarified, "A vessel laden with cargo in the Indian Ocean cannot exceed speeds of 15 nautical miles per hour. That's precisely the speed at which MV Abdullah was travelling when it was hijacked."