MV Abdullah to reach UAE port by Sunday evening after release by Somali pirates

The Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah that was hijacked by Somali pirates before being released on Apr 14 after 32 days will arrive at the Al Hamriya sea port of the United Arab Emirates by Sunday evening,
The ship may take one more day to berth, said Mizanul Islam, a spokesperson for Kabir Group, the parent company of the vessel’s owner SR Shipping.
On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time.
After capturing the vessel, the pirates moved it to the Somali coast and regularly changed its position. Nine days after the vessel was hijacked, the pirates contacted the owners through a third party. They were released last Sunday.