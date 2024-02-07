Karnaphuli Express engine derails, snapping Chattogram’s rail links with Dhaka, Sylhet

Two train engines collided in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat, leading to the derailment of a mail train engine.

The accident around 7pm on Wednesday forced the authorities to suspend train services on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Sylhet routes.

The Karnaphuli Express’ engine collided with a sunting engine, resulting in two wheels of the Karnaphuli's engine to go off the tracks, said Saiful Islam, the Divisional Manager of Eastern Railway.

Saiful mentioned that efforts are being made to quickly restore train operations.