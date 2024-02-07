    বাংলা

    Karnaphuli Express engine derails, snapping Chattogram’s rail links with Dhaka, Sylhet

    Train services on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Sylhet routes have been suspended

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 04:52 PM

    Two train engines collided in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat, leading to the derailment of a mail train engine.

    The accident around 7pm on Wednesday forced the authorities to suspend train services on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Sylhet routes.

    The Karnaphuli Express’ engine collided with a sunting engine, resulting in two wheels of the Karnaphuli's engine to go off the tracks, said Saiful Islam, the Divisional Manager of Eastern Railway.

    Saiful mentioned that efforts are being made to quickly restore train operations.

