Cold snap continues in Kurigram: secondary schools resume, primary remain closed

Despite the mild cold wave persisting in Kurigram, the district education authorities have ordered the reopening of secondary schools, while the primary schools continue to remain closed.

The temperature in the district was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius at 9am on Monday, according to Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kurigram's Rajarhat Met office.

The temperature has been below 10 degrees Celsius for 12 consecutive days, and it is expected to remain low until the end of the month.

Additionally, there is a possibility of drizzle in the first week of the next month, which could lead to a rise in temperature, he added.