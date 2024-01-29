Cold snap continues in Kurigram: secondary schools resume, primary remain closed

Despite the mild cold wave persisting in Kurigram, the district education authorities have ordered the reopening of secondary schools, while the primary schools continue to remain closed.
The temperature in the district was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius at 9am on Monday, according to Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kurigram's Rajarhat Met office.
The temperature has been below 10 degrees Celsius for 12 consecutive days, and it is expected to remain low until the end of the month.
Additionally, there is a possibility of drizzle in the first week of the next month, which could lead to a rise in temperature, he added.
District Primary Education Officer Nabej Uddin clarified that, in line with government directives, the shutdown of all primary education institutions in the district was ordered starting Jan 18 when temperatures fell below 10 degrees Celsius.
Since the current temperature remains below 9 degrees Celsius, schools continue to remain closed, he added.
However, a letter signed by District Education Officer Shamsul Alam states that teaching activities will resume in all secondary education institutions of the district on Jan 29.
"Secondary educational institutions were initially closed on January 18 due to the temperature drop.
“However, despite the low temperature, the decision to reopen the schools was made after discussions with higher authorities, considering the presence of sunshine and warmth since 8am for the past two days," he said.
He added that teachers, students, and parents are viewing the situation positively.
Sumaiya, a sixth-grader at Kurigram Govt Girls High School who gave a single name, said the school had been closed because of a severe cold, but it reopened once the intensity of the cold subsided.
Although the weather is still chilly, the absence of fog has made the journey to school trouble-free, according to her.
Parents willingly sent their children back to school following the order to reopen, showing their readiness to follow government instructions.
The decision to resume secondary-level schools was made following instructions from the district education officer, said Harun Ar Rashid Milon, the principal of Kurigram Collectorate School and College.
He added that classes had resumed with sunny weather, but currently, few students are attending.