Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Public has called on public representatives to evaluate the necessity and environmental impact of a project before it is initiated.

She also criticised the practice of acquiring land from people or constructing facilities near the homes of influential figures for the implementation of projects during an event marking 'National Local Government Day' on Sunday.

"Don't take up any project just for the sake it. Assess whether it is necessary and if there is adequate room for waste management so that it doesn't hinder other projects through pollution," she said.

“We must get rid of the tendency to initiate projects on the properties of influential individuals. Public representatives should adopt a holistic approach that prioritises environmental preservation."