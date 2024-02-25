    বাংলা

    Evaluate necessity, environment impact before iniating projects: PM

    She criticises the practice of acquiring land from people and constructing facilities near the homes of influential figures for public projects

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Feb 2024, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2024, 11:19 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Public has called on public representatives to evaluate the necessity and environmental impact of a project before it is initiated.

    She also criticised the practice of acquiring land from people or constructing facilities near the homes of influential figures for the implementation of projects during an event marking 'National Local Government Day' on Sunday.

    "Don't take up any project just for the sake it. Assess whether it is necessary and if there is adequate room for waste management so that it doesn't hinder other projects through pollution," she said.

    “We must get rid of the tendency to initiate projects on the properties of influential individuals. Public representatives should adopt a holistic approach that prioritises environmental preservation."

    She highlighted the need for a comprehensive waste management system at the village level. “Urban areas are already facing a huge problem regarding waste disposal. But we can recycle the waste and use it for power generation.”

    The prime minister said her government overseen large-scale infrastructural development across the country, turning earthen walkways into paved roads.

    Parts of the country have yet to enjoy these benefits but the government has already taken up initiatives to develop them, she said.

    The prime minister noted that elected public representatives were directly accountable to the people, unlike government employees. Therefore, public representatives must ensure the people are properly served, she said.

    Hasina also highlighted her government's efforts to provide electricity to every household in the country. But she also stressed the need to use electricity economically due to the high costs of power generation.

    RELATED STORIES
    'Tangail saree is ours,' Hasina says amid Bangladesh-India tussle over GI tag
    Tangail saree belongs to Bangladesh: Hasina
    The prime minister says she has been deliberately wearing the saree for the past few days to affirm its Bangladeshi origin
    Hasina presents Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent personalities
    Hasina presents Ekushey Padak to 21 personalities
    Poet Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah and singer Andrew Kishore are among six posthumous recipients of the award
    PM pushes authorities to prioritise projects focussing on public welfare
    Prioritise public welfare in project selection: Hasina
    She calls for the swift completion of ongoing development initiatives
    Hasina orders pool of expert project directors to stop cost overruns, delays
    Hasina orders pool of expert project directors
    Such a meeting was held at the NEC after nine years

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps