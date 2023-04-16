Dhaka swelters on its hottest day in 58 years amid relentless heatwave

Bangladesh is gripped by sweltering hot temperatures as a heatwave continues to sweep across the country. The mercury has continued to rise in Dhaka with citizens in keen wait for rain respite at the start of summer.

Jashore and Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature, 41.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 40.5 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, which is the highest in the capital in 58 years, on Sunday.

On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga, 42.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

An intense heatwave was sweeping over Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia. Other regions of the country were experiencing a mild to moderate heatwave, said Kazi Zabunnessa, an assistant meteorologist at the Met Office.

“The heatwave might continue for two-three more days. Day temperatures might stay unchanged but might rise at night.”