    Disabled Rohingya youth shot dead in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya

    The incident took place on a bridge next to the camp around 10 pm on Sunday night

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 08:51 AM

    A physically disabled Rohingya youth has been hacked and shot to death in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

    The victim, 35-year-old Md Asadullah, lived in Ukhiya’s Rohingya camp no. 20.

    The incident took place on a bridge next to the camp around 10 pm on Sunday.

    According to Superintendent of Police Md Arefin Jewel, the deputy captain of APBn-14, at least 10 to 15 criminals entered the camp through the Lal Pahar road and took Asadullah to the bridge.

    “The criminals fled the scene after hacking and shooting him to death,” said Jewel.

    Asadullah’s body was later recovered and sent to the morgue for an autopsy report by Ukhiya police.

    Initial reports suggest that Asadullah was killed for passing on information about the whereabouts of the criminals to the police.

    “An investigation is ongoing to identify those involved in the murder,” said SP Jewel.

