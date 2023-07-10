'Top commander' of Rohingya insurgent group killed in gunfight with police

A 'top commander' of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, was killed during an armed confrontation with police at a Rohingya settlement in Cox's Bazar.

The gunfight occurred early on Monday morning in Ukhiya's camp No. 17, according to Captain Harun Or Rashid of the Armed Police Battalion-14.

Afterwards, the APBn seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, and SIM cards from the location.

The dead man, identified as Hussain Majhi, was a high-ranking commander of the separatist outfit, according to the APBn. Hussain had been implicated in multiple criminal cases, including murder charges, in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

On Friday, five members of ARSA were killed in armed clashes with the rival separatist group, Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO). The gunfight was the result of a turf war, but the insurgents fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Subsequently, the APBn arrested six individuals in connection with the incident.