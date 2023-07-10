    বাংলা

    'Top commander' of Rohingya insurgent group killed in gunfight with police

    A large cache of arms and ammunition, walkie-talkies, mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered after the shootout at a Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 July 2023, 07:17 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 07:17 AM

    A 'top commander' of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, was killed during an armed confrontation with police at a Rohingya settlement in Cox's Bazar.

    The gunfight occurred early on Monday morning in Ukhiya's camp No. 17, according to Captain Harun Or Rashid of the Armed Police Battalion-14.

    Afterwards, the APBn seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, and SIM cards from the location.

    The dead man, identified as Hussain Majhi, was a high-ranking commander of the separatist outfit, according to the APBn. Hussain had been implicated in multiple criminal cases, including murder charges, in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

    On Friday, five members of ARSA were killed in armed clashes with the rival separatist group, Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO). The gunfight was the result of a turf war, but the insurgents fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Subsequently, the APBn arrested six individuals in connection with the incident.

    Harun highlighted the escalating clashes between ARSA and RSO, who are vying for dominance within the Rohingya shelters. In response, the APBn has initiated a special operation to apprehend the terrorists.

    Describing the shootout between the separatists and law enforcement, Harun said, "ARSA terrorists opened fire on the APBn's patrol team, who retaliated in self-defence."

    After the hostilities ended, the APBn discovered Hussain's body with multiple gunshot wounds. The body was subsequently sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy.

    Police are working to identify and apprehend the assailants involved in the incident.

