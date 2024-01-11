Ministerial comings and goings in Sheikh Hasina's cabinet

FRESH FACES

Abdus Shahid, a seven-time MP from the Moulvibazar-4 seat and former chief whip, is one of the many newcomers who has been given a berth in the new cabinet.

The head of government has also appointed RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and a three-time member of parliament from Brahmanbaria Sadar. Obaidul once was Hasina's private secretary.

The prime minister has made Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman a full minister in her 2024 cabinet. Rahman, a former leader of the Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League, is an MP from Faridpur-1.

The candidacy of retired major general Abdus Salam was scrapped during the 12th parliamentary elections due to debt irregularities. However, he won back the right to run the race after challenging the Election Commission's decision at the High Court. Hasina has appointed the MP as a minister.

Rajbari District Awami League President Zillul Hakim has also been brought into the cabinet with a full ministerial position. The freedom fighter is a five-time MP from Rajbari-2.

New minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, a businessman and a sports organiser, served as deputy minister of shipping in the Awami League government in 1996. He was later made the deputy minister of LGRD.

Saber was the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board from 1996-2001. He also performed his duties as the political secretary to Hasina back in 2001.

Hasina has drafted Jahangir Kabir Nanak back into the cabinet as a minister 10 years after his tenure as the state minister for local government ended in 2013.

Nanak, a former general secretary of the BCL and former chairman of Jubo League, is currently a member of the Awami League’s presidium.

Nazmul Hassan, the president of BCB, has been given a berth in the cabinet. The late President Zillur Rahman's son, Nazmul is the managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

A "very surprised" Professor Samanta Lal Sen, known for his work at the national burns institute, has been included in Hasina's new cabinet as a technocrat state minister.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, who was the foreign minister for five years from 2014, has returned to the cabinet. During the Liberation War, the foreign ministry official created quite a stir by expressing his loyalty to the government of Bangladesh.