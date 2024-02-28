7 burnt as gas leak sparks dual fires in Dhaka home

Seven people have been burnt in two separate fires that started during efforts to repair a gas leak in a home in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur.

Three people were wounded in the first incident that occured in the ground-floor flat on Tuesday morning. The second incident left four others injured in the evening.

The victims have been identified as Md Bacchu Mia, 45, Mintu Howladar, 40, his daughter Maria Israt, 19, sanitary worker Monir Hossain, 41, Ali Akbar, 35, Md Delowar, 41, and Siraj Sheikh, 40.

Six of them received treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, according to the facility's resident physician Tariqul Islam.