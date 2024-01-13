Batchmates, colleagues seek justice over death of Bangladesh Bank official Dipanwita

The former classmates and colleagues of Bangladesh Bank Assistant Director Dipu Sana alias Dipanwita Biswas, who died after being hit by a concrete block that fell from an under-construction site in Dhaka, have demanded a fair investigation into the incident and punishment for those responsible.

They also described her death as ‘murder’.

The protesters pressed ahead with their demands at a rally organised by ‘Bridge’, an organisation initiated by Dhaka University’s students from the 2005-06 academic year near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at the university campus at noon on Saturday.