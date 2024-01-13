Batchmates, colleagues seek justice over death of Bangladesh Bank official Dipanwita

The former classmates and colleagues of Bangladesh Bank Assistant Director Dipu Sana alias Dipanwita Biswas, who died after being hit by a concrete block that fell from an under-construction site in Dhaka, have demanded a fair investigation into the incident and punishment for those responsible.
They also described her death as ‘murder’.
The protesters pressed ahead with their demands at a rally organised by ‘Bridge’, an organisation initiated by Dhaka University’s students from the 2005-06 academic year near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at the university campus at noon on Saturday.
Dipanwita, a native of Satkhira, was a student of the university’s social science department in the 2005-06 batch. She was an employee at the central bank’s Sadarghat branch.
She died on the spot after a brick fell on her from an under-construction building near Fakruddin restaurant in Mouchak on Jan 10.
“It’s not a regular death, it’s a planned murder. I want a fair investigation and justice over the incident,” said Dr Zeenat Huda, a professor at the university’s sociology department and general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers Association.
“Construction is fine, but how did a brick fall from the site? Safety measures should have been taken and we need to find out what kind of negligence there was."
Dipanwita leaves behind a three-year-old child. Huda called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take steps to care for the child and the rest of her family.
“We do not want to see any more deaths like this. We want a liveable city where we can lead safe lives. As a classmate, I am seeking a fair investigation and punishment for the incident. The responsibility of those involved in the construction of the building should be investigated," Dipanwita’s classmate Bijoy said.