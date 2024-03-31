    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to fill up around 100,000 vacant teacher positions

    The applicants’ age must be 35 years or less as of Jan 1

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2024, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 03:22 PM

    The Non-government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority or NTRCA has published a notice to fill up around 100,000 vacant positions in private educational institutions.

    Out of the 96,736 vacant posts, 43,286 are in schools and colleges under the government’s Monthly Pay Order or MPO programme, according to the notice on the NTRCA website on Sunday.

    The 53,450 other posts are in madrasas, business management and vocational institutions.

    The registered applicants’ age for the entry-level job must be 35 years or less as of Jan 1.

    They will have to pay Tk 1,000 in fees with online applications from Apr 17 after the publication of lists of vacant positions on NTRCA and Teletalk websites. The application process will be open until May 9.

    Each applicant can choose up to 40 institutions from the lists.

