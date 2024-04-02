    বাংলা

    4 burn as AC explodes during repairs in Tongi

    The air conditioning machine exploded while the gas was being refilled

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 05:41 AM

    At least four people have been burnt after an air conditioning machine exploded during repair work in a garment factory in Gazipur.

    The incident took place at the Patriot Eco Apparel Accessories Ltd factory in Pagar Mirashpara on Monday, said Mustafizur Rahman, chief of Tongi East Police Station.

    The injured were initially taken to the Ahsanullah Master General Hospital. AC mechanic assistant Md Rafique, 32, went home after receiving first aid.

    AC mechanics Robin, 28, and Alamgir, 34, and security guard Shohag, 36, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    Three people were repairing an AC following Iftar on the roof of the factory. Shohag was standing next to them.

    The AC suddenly exploded while the gas was being refilled. All four of them were injured. Other workers heard the blast and rushed to the scene to rescue the victims. They took the victims to the hospital.

    The victims had multiple parts of their bodies burnt, said Shahidul Islam, a physician at the Emergency Department of the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master General Hospital. Three of them were in a critical condition and were sent to the DMCH in Dhaka, he said.

