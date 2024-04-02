4 burn as AC explodes during repairs in Tongi

At least four people have been burnt after an air conditioning machine exploded during repair work in a garment factory in Gazipur.

The incident took place at the Patriot Eco Apparel Accessories Ltd factory in Pagar Mirashpara on Monday, said Mustafizur Rahman, chief of Tongi East Police Station.

The injured were initially taken to the Ahsanullah Master General Hospital. AC mechanic assistant Md Rafique, 32, went home after receiving first aid.

AC mechanics Robin, 28, and Alamgir, 34, and security guard Shohag, 36, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Three people were repairing an AC following Iftar on the roof of the factory. Shohag was standing next to them.