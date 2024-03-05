18 hours on, S Alam sugar warehouse fire is still not completely extinguished

Eighteen hours have passed since a fire broke out at a raw sugar warehouse on a bank of the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram owned by the S Alam Group conglomerate. It is still not completely extinguished.

The blaze erupted at one of the four warehouses of the S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited in Karnafuli Upazila’s Isapur area around 4 pm on Monday.

Fifteen firefighting units brought the fire under control around 10:30 pm after six and a half hours of effort.

“The warehouse fire is under control but it has not been extinguished completely. Fire service personnel, accompanied by fire-fighting robots, are working to douse the blaze,” said Abdul Malek, assistant director at the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.

S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd is situated near the 11-megawatt capacity S Alam Power Plant in the Moizzartek area of Chattogram. The sugar mill is run using the electricity generated by the power plant.