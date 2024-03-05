    বাংলা

    18 hours on, S Alam sugar warehouse fire is still not completely extinguished

    Fire Service personnel, accompanied by firefighting robots, are working to douse the blaze, an official says

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2024, 06:20 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 06:20 AM

    Eighteen hours have passed since a fire broke out at a raw sugar warehouse on a bank of the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram owned by the S Alam Group conglomerate. It is still not completely extinguished.

    The blaze erupted at one of the four warehouses of the S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited in Karnafuli Upazila’s Isapur area around 4 pm on Monday.

    Fifteen firefighting units brought the fire under control around 10:30 pm after six and a half hours of effort.

    “The warehouse fire is under control but it has not been extinguished completely. Fire service personnel, accompanied by fire-fighting robots, are working to douse the blaze,” said Abdul Malek, assistant director at the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd is situated near the 11-megawatt capacity S Alam Power Plant in the Moizzartek area of Chattogram. The sugar mill is run using the electricity generated by the power plant.

    Around 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar was stored in the four warehouses of the mill ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan. The sugar was supposed to be supplied to the market after refining but nearly 100,000 tonnes of the staple at the No.1 warehouse was burnt, sparking tension over the impact of the incident on the market amid soaring commodity prices, factory officials say.

    The sugar mill was in operation when the fire started, but it was shut down afterwards. An official at the factory said the fire did not spread to neighbouring buildings and power plants.

    “About 1,000 workers were at the sugar mill and power plant when the fire broke out at the warehouse, but they all managed to escape safely.”

    “The warehouse was full of raw sugar piled as high as a five-storey building. There were no reports of casualties. The emergency workers managed to stop its spillover,” said Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the factory after the incident. Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Muhammad Anwar Pasha and Chattogram Police Commissioner Krishnapad Roy visited the scene on Monday night.

    The administration formed a seven-strong committee headed by the Chattogram Additional District Magistrate Md Mamunur Rahman to investigate the incident.

    “The committee has been ordered to submit its report in the next three days. The Fire Service, district police and representatives of various departments, including the UNO, were included in the committee,” Chattogram Acting Deputy Commission Abdul Malek Muttakim said.

