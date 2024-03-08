S Alam to resume sugar production Saturday after hazardous fire at warehouse

The S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited is set to reopen its mill in Chattogram five days after a fire destroyed raw sugar at a warehouse, triggering fears of a price rise during Ramadan and environmental impact on the Karnaphuli river.

Sugar refining at the factory will resume on Saturday, Mohammad Hossain, the general manager (human resources) at the group, told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The blaze erupted at S Alam Group crude sugar warehouse around 4pm on Monday.

Fifteen firefighting units managed to take control of the situation later that night, preventing the blaze from reaching the main factory and adjacent warehouses.

However, efforts to completely control the fire in warehouse No. 1 were ongoing even on Friday afternoon.