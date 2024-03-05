    বাংলা

    Fire at sugar warehouse will not affect the market, says S Alam Group

    Around 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar burnt in a fire at a warehouse owned by the company in Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2024, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 09:28 AM

    The S Alam Group of Industries claims the market will remain unaffected during the fasting month of Ramadan despite the damage to the 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar during a fire at a warehouse owned by the conglomerate in Chattogram.

    “The fire erupted on Monday afternoon, but it is still not extinguished. Everyone is trying to put it out. The company has yet to determine the cause and the extent of the damage,’’ said S Alam Group General Manager (Commercial) Md Akther Hasan.

    “We can give assurances that the market will remain unaffected. The firm still has a good stock of refined sugar for up to 15 days.”

    The daily refinery capacity of the fire-hit company, named S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited, is 2,200 tonnes.

    “We (The S Alam Group) expect to be back to the market in two more days as we have a stock of up to seven tonnes of sugar in the pipeline. Only one of our five warehouses was burnt. It will not affect the market,” Hasan said.

    “Around 100,000 tonnes of sugar imported from Brazil was stored at the burning warehouse,” he added.

    Bangladesh needs 100,000 tonnes of sugar during Ramadan and only the S Alam Group has more sugar than that, the company’s General Manager (HR) Mohammad Hossain said.

    “The company stored 25,000 tonnes of refined sugar as finished goods for supply. The delivery of the staple has been disrupted since Monday due to the fire, but it is expected to resume shortly.”

