Fire at sugar warehouse will not affect the market, says S Alam Group

The S Alam Group of Industries claims the market will remain unaffected during the fasting month of Ramadan despite the damage to the 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar during a fire at a warehouse owned by the conglomerate in Chattogram.

“The fire erupted on Monday afternoon, but it is still not extinguished. Everyone is trying to put it out. The company has yet to determine the cause and the extent of the damage,’’ said S Alam Group General Manager (Commercial) Md Akther Hasan.

“We can give assurances that the market will remain unaffected. The firm still has a good stock of refined sugar for up to 15 days.”

The daily refinery capacity of the fire-hit company, named S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited, is 2,200 tonnes.