Fuel price cut will benefit bus owners only, not travellers: Passenger Welfare Association

The decision to cut fares of diesel-run buses by Tk 0.03 per kilometre following a fuel price adjustment will benefit the owners only, not the travellers, the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh has said.

The association in a statement on Monday described the move to cut the fares as a “joke with the nation”, saying it will not be effective and the bus owners will take the advantage of the oil price cuts.



The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA recommended the adjustment of bus fares as the government reduced the prices of kerosene and diesel by Tk 2.25 per litre for April in line with a monthly readjustment system.



As part of its automatic fuel price coordination, the government reduced the prices in two phases. Diesel price has dropped by a total of Tk 3 in these phases.

The road transport and bridges ministry approved the BRTA recommendation and in a notice, it fixed bus and minibus fares on inter-district and long routes at Tk 2.12 per kilometre.