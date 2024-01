Hasina’s new cabinet has 37 old and new faces

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet will have 37 old and new faces after the Awami League secured a record-extending fourth straight term with absolute majority.



For the new start, she has chosen 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.



Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain announced the names at a press conference on Wednesday after President Mohammed Shahabuddin asked Hasina to form a new government following the ruling party’s landslide victory in the Jan 7 vote.



Their portfolios will be known after the distribution of the ministries.