Climate and social pressures pincer Bangladeshi shrimp farmers

Farmer Azizul Islam suffered his first stroke after a 2019 cyclone washed away shrimp worth 250,000 taka ($2,450) from his ponds on the southern Bangladesh coast.

The stress damaged his health, said the 34-year-old, who works on the vast stretches of low-lying land, known as ghers, used for aquaculture and rice paddies in Satkhira district.

"Then I had a second stroke this August as I had been fretting over how to manage my losses from the disaster and raise my two young sons," said Islam, sipping tea at a stall.

Experts say climate change is bringing higher sea levels and stronger storms, making the shrimp farming business harder in a region already plagued by environmental and social stresses.

Sardar Abdul Hamid, 38, runs a smallholding inherited from his father where he breeds shrimp and grows rice. But this year, rainfall has been meagre and the water level in his ponds has gone down, he said.