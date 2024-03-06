2 teens killed as bike falls into ditch from under-construction bridge in Satkhira

According to Biswajit, there was a road leading to the bridge, but there was a ditch on the other side.

“The three youths were crossing the bridge, which is currently under construction, on a bike. Two of them died on the spot, and another was severely injured in the accident,” he said.

The bodies have been sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue.

It is believed that the early morning fog obscured the end of the bridge and the alternate road next to it, Biswajit said.

According to the Upazila’s Local Government Department Engineer Nizam Ul Haque, a notice was sent to the contractor after the construction period ended last year.

“Steps are being taken against the contractor,” said Nizam.