    2 teens killed as bike falls into ditch from under-construction bridge in Satkhira

    The bike fell into the trench as thick fog cloaked the bridge early on Wednesday, police said

    Satkhira Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 10:11 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 10:11 AM

    Two teenagers have died and another has been injured after a motorcycle fell into a trench while crossing an under-construction bridge in Satkhira.

    The incident took place in Assasuni Upazila’s Durgapur Union around 6 am on Wednesday, according to Biswajit Kumar Adhikari, chief of the local police station.

    The dead teens have been identified as Nayan Ghosh, 18, and William, 18. The injured, Cornel Ghosh, 18, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. All three are members of the same family and lived in the same house.

    According to Biswajit, there was a road leading to the bridge, but there was a ditch on the other side.

    “The three youths were crossing the bridge, which is currently under construction, on a bike. Two of them died on the spot, and another was severely injured in the accident,” he said.

    The bodies have been sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue.

    It is believed that the early morning fog obscured the end of the bridge and the alternate road next to it, Biswajit said.

    According to the Upazila’s Local Government Department Engineer Nizam Ul Haque, a notice was sent to the contractor after the construction period ended last year.

    “Steps are being taken against the contractor,” said Nizam.

