8 victims of Benapole Express fire in critical condition

Eight victims of the Benapole Express train fire, including two children, are fighting for their lives at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
All of their respiratory systems have been burnt, leaving them in critical condition, according to Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the country's burn institutes.
“Some of them suffered burns on 8-10 percent of their bodies. But the fire damaged their respiratory tracts. That's why none of them are safe."
Four people, including three family members, were burnt to death when the Benapole Express was set ablaze by arsonists near Dhaka's Gopibagh on Friday night.
