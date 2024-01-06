    বাংলা

    8 victims of Benapole Express fire in critical condition

    They are receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 06:22 AM

    Eight victims of the Benapole Express train fire, including two children, are fighting for their lives at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

    All of their respiratory systems have been burnt, leaving them in critical condition, according to Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the country's burn institutes.

    “Some of them suffered burns on 8-10 percent of their bodies. But the fire damaged their respiratory tracts. That's why none of them are safe."

    Four people, including three family members, were burnt to death when the Benapole Express was set ablaze by arsonists near Dhaka's Gopibagh on Friday night.

    The incident occurred on the eve of the BNP's 48-hour hartal aimed at disrupting the election.

