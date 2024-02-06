Journalist, wife taken to police station after domestic worker ‘falls to her death’ in Dhaka

Preeti Udan, 15, from Mittinga village in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj Upazila, worked at the house of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, the executive editor of English-language newspaper The Daily Star, said Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, the chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

Police recovered and sent the girl's body to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination after receiving news of the incident around 8am on Tueday.

Locals gathered in front of the house and started a demonstration after the incident, alleging that the girl was killed.

Ashfaqul, his wife Tania Haque, and six others from the house were taken to the police station. They were at the police station in the afternoon.

Multiple attempts to reach Ashfaqul failed, and his colleagues declined comment.