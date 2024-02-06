    বাংলা

    Journalist, wife taken to police station after domestic worker ‘falls to her death’ in Dhaka

    Another 9-year-old child working at the house of Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque was seriously injured allegedly after jumping off his house last year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 01:43 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 01:43 PM

    A teenage domestic worker has fallen to her death from the eighth floor of a residential building in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    Preeti Udan, 15, from Mittinga village in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj Upazila, worked at the house of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, the executive editor of English-language newspaper The Daily Star, said Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, the chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

    Police recovered and sent the girl's body to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination after receiving news of the incident around 8am on Tueday.

    Locals gathered in front of the house and started a demonstration after the incident, alleging that the girl was killed.

    Ashfaqul, his wife Tania Haque, and six others from the house were taken to the police station. They were at the police station in the afternoon.

    Multiple attempts to reach Ashfaqul failed, and his colleagues declined comment.

    Anwar Hossain, a food vendor in the area, said that the girl fell from the top of a building near the Geneva Camp on Shahjahan Road at approximately 8am.

    He said a similar incident had occurred at the house before.

    Last year on Aug 6, a 9-year-old child house help was seriously injured after jumping off Ashfaqul’s house through a window.

    The child's mother later filed a case against Ashfaqul, Tania, and another woman named 'Shilpi' at Mohammadpur Police Station, alleging torture of the girl.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP leader Mirza Abbas secures bail in 6 cases, denied in 3 others
    Abbas gets bail in 6 cases, denied in 3 others
    He remains in jail as a Dhaka court rejects his bail applications in three other cases
    Electrical issues halt Dhaka metro rail for 1.5 hours
    Technical glitch halts metro rail
    Services on the line from Uttara to Shewrapara were interrupted for one and a half hours
    Mohammadpur demolition drive
    Mohammadpur demolition drive
    Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, demolished shops and offices on government land on Monday, Jan 22, 2024, as part of its drive to remove unauthorised establishments.
    Rajendrapur canal bogged down by neglect
    Rajendrapur canal bogged down by neglect
    The Rajendrapur canal flowing alongside the Mohammadi Housing project in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur has not been excavated for a long time. The unimpeded disposal of waste into the canal has also diminished ...

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps