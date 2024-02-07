SSC candidate among four dead in Cumilla road crashes

An SSC candidate is among four people who have died in two separate road accidents in the Chandina and Chauddagram upazilas of Cumilla.
Two autorickshaw passengers died in Chandina after a soil-laden tractor crashed into the vehicle around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. Two women died in a separate accident in Chauddagram around 9 pm when they were run over by a bus as they crossed the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
The autorickshaw passengers killed in the Chandina accident were identified as Md Hasan, 16, and Tawhid, 20. A tractor crashed into the autorickshaw in the Deokamta area of Madhaiya-Rahima Nagar road, according to local police station Sub-Inspector Sujan Datta.
Hasan, a resident of the upazila’s Nawabpur Union, was an SSC candidate from Sreerampur High School in neighbouring Kachua Upazila. The other victim in the incident, Tawhid, was a resident of Kachua.
The soil-laden tractor hit the CNG-run autorickshaw as the vehicle was heading from Nawabpur to Notun Bazar in Joag Union’s Lakshmipur. It left Hasan dead on the spot, local union council member Anwar Hossain said.
“Tawhid was rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.”
The autorickshaw and tractor involved in the accident were seized, SI Sujan said.
The two women killed in the Chauddagram accident were identified as Renu Begum, 45, and Sakina Begum, 60. Both were residents of Chauddagra’s Miabazar area, according to local highway police outpost chief SM Lokman Hossain.
A Chattogram-bound Tisha Paribahan bus ran over the two as they were crossing the road in the Miabazar area, leaving Sakina dead on the spot. Renu died on her way to the hospital, Lokman said.
“Legal measures will be taken over the incident. Law enforcers seized the bus, but the driver managed to flee the scene,” he added.