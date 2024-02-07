    বাংলা

    SSC candidate among four dead in Cumilla road crashes

    Two died after a tractor rammed an autorickshaw in Chandina and another two died when a bus ran over them in Chauddagram

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 06:52 AM

    An SSC candidate is among four people who have died in two separate road accidents in the Chandina and Chauddagram upazilas of Cumilla.

    Two autorickshaw passengers died in Chandina after a soil-laden tractor crashed into the vehicle around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. Two women died in a separate accident in Chauddagram around 9 pm when they were run over by a bus as they crossed the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

    The autorickshaw passengers killed in the Chandina accident were identified as Md Hasan, 16, and Tawhid, 20. A tractor crashed into the autorickshaw in the Deokamta area of Madhaiya-Rahima Nagar road, according to local police station Sub-Inspector Sujan Datta.

    Hasan, a resident of the upazila’s Nawabpur Union, was an SSC candidate from Sreerampur High School in neighbouring Kachua Upazila. The other victim in the incident, Tawhid, was a resident of Kachua.

    The soil-laden tractor hit the CNG-run autorickshaw as the vehicle was heading from Nawabpur to Notun Bazar in Joag Union’s Lakshmipur. It left Hasan dead on the spot, local union council member Anwar Hossain said.

    “Tawhid was rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.”

    The autorickshaw and tractor involved in the accident were seized, SI Sujan said.

    The two women killed in the Chauddagram accident were identified as Renu Begum, 45, and Sakina Begum, 60. Both were residents of Chauddagra’s Miabazar area, according to local highway police outpost chief SM Lokman Hossain.

    A Chattogram-bound Tisha Paribahan bus ran over the two as they were crossing the road in the Miabazar area, leaving Sakina dead on the spot. Renu died on her way to the hospital, Lokman said.

    “Legal measures will be taken over the incident. Law enforcers seized the bus, but the driver managed to flee the scene,” he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two sisters die in Mymensingh as autorickshaw crashes head-on into pickup van
    Two sisters die in Mymensingh road crash
    Three others, including another sister, were injured in the accident
    Autorickshaw driver crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Man crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a dump truck in Ghatail Upazila
    Rohingya camp trader stabbed to death in Cumilla
    Rohingya camp trader killed in Cumilla
    The perpetrators made a phone call to lure him out of his in-laws' house in the district’s Debidwar Upazila
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;তানিয়া আক্তার।&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Killers entered Tania’s home: Police
    Police or her family could not make it clear whether she had any conflict with anyone

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps