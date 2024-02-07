SSC candidate among four dead in Cumilla road crashes

An SSC candidate is among four people who have died in two separate road accidents in the Chandina and Chauddagram upazilas of Cumilla.

Two autorickshaw passengers died in Chandina after a soil-laden tractor crashed into the vehicle around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. Two women died in a separate accident in Chauddagram around 9 pm when they were run over by a bus as they crossed the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The autorickshaw passengers killed in the Chandina accident were identified as Md Hasan, 16, and Tawhid, 20. A tractor crashed into the autorickshaw in the Deokamta area of Madhaiya-Rahima Nagar road, according to local police station Sub-Inspector Sujan Datta.