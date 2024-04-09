Preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr congregation at National Eidgah

Preparations have been made to accommodate around 35,000 devotees at the National Eidgah ground for the main Eid prayer congregation.

The main congregation will begin at 8:30am at the National Eidgah ground in the Supreme Court premises. All preparations were taken under the supervision of the Dhaka South City Corporation, said Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh.

The president, chief justice, cabinet members, MPs, diplomats and other dignitaries, along with people from different social strata, will offer their Eid prayers at the National Eidgah. The authorities have arranged for their security accordingly.

Security has been beefed up in the entire Eidgah area with police, RAB, intelligence agencies and the Special Security Force SSF working together.

The National Moon Sighting Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday to determine Eid day. The Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on Wednesday. Usually, Bangladesh observes Ramadan and celebrates Eid the day after Saudi Arabia does.