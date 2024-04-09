Preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr congregation at National Eidgah

Preparations have been made to accommodate around 35,000 devotees at the National Eidgah ground for the main Eid prayer congregation.
The main congregation will begin at 8:30am at the National Eidgah ground in the Supreme Court premises. All preparations were taken under the supervision of the Dhaka South City Corporation, said Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh.
The president, chief justice, cabinet members, MPs, diplomats and other dignitaries, along with people from different social strata, will offer their Eid prayers at the National Eidgah. The authorities have arranged for their security accordingly.
Security has been beefed up in the entire Eidgah area with police, RAB, intelligence agencies and the Special Security Force SSF working together.
The National Moon Sighting Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday to determine Eid day. The Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on Wednesday. Usually, Bangladesh observes Ramadan and celebrates Eid the day after Saudi Arabia does.
Mayor Taposh went to inspect the preparatory work of the National Eidgah on Tuesday and spoke to the media. He said preparations for holding Eid congregations were almost complete and whatever was left could be finished in a day.
“Hopefully the Eid congregation will be held on Thursday, depending on the sighting of the moon. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Islamic Foundation have fixed the main congregation time at 8:30am. Like the last two years, I would like to invite Dhaka residents to come and take part in the congregation at the National Eidgah with your family and friends and share the Eid joy,” the mayor said.
Citing the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the mayor hoped it would not rain on Eid day. Despite this, the authorities have prepared to allow people to take part in the prayer service even in case of rain or storms.
“We covered the entire area with tarpaulin to prevent rainwater. There’ll be a control room and we’ll ensure all health services to avoid any trouble,” Taposh said.
The Eid congregation will be shifted to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque if it becomes impossible to hold the event at the Eidgah despite all precautions, the mayor said. In that case, the main congregation will be held at 9am.