Policeman headed to Tongi for Ijtema duty dies in road crash

A policeman has been killed and another injured after a bus slammed into their motorcycle as they were on their way to Gazipur’s Tongi for security duties at the Bishwa Ijtema.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am on Friday on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Tongi’s Milgate area.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Hasan died in the incident, while Sub-Inspector Amir Hamza suffered injuries.

Both officers were part of the security team for the Bishwa Ijtema, an annual gathering of Muslims in Tongi.