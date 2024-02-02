    বাংলা

    Policeman headed to Tongi for Ijtema duty dies in road crash

    ASI Hasan and SI Amir Hamza were en route to Tongi on a motorcycle when a bus hit the vehicle from behind

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 08:55 AM

    A policeman has been killed and another injured after a bus slammed into their motorcycle as they were on their way to Gazipur’s Tongi for security duties at the Bishwa Ijtema.

    The accident occurred around 6:30 am on Friday on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Tongi’s Milgate area.

    Assistant Sub-Inspector Hasan died in the incident, while Sub-Inspector Amir Hamza suffered injuries.

    Both officers were part of the security team for the Bishwa Ijtema, an annual gathering of Muslims in Tongi.

    According to the police, they were riding a motorcycle when a Balaka Paribahan bus struck the two-wheeler from behind.

    The policemen subsequently were rushed to Tongi's Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital. After receiving immediate medical attention, Hasan was transferred to Dhaka's Pangu Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

    The bus involved in the accident fled the scene, according to Mustafizur Rahman, the chief of Tongi East Police Station

    “Legal action will be taken against the bus driver after an investigation into the incident,” he said.

