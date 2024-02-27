Dhaka-based foreign diplomats visit Bangabandhu Tunnel

A group of foreign diplomats based in Dhaka have visited the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, the first of its kind in South Asia.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud accompanied the 34 diplomats during the visit under the government’s Ambassador Outreach Programme on Tuesday to highlight Bangladesh’s development to the rest of the world.
The minister and the diplomats, including mission chiefs from 24 countries and international organisations, left for Cox’s Bazar from the port city through the recently opened railway, the first to the beach town.
The Ambassador Outreach Programme has been organised so that the foreign diplomats can learn about Bangladesh and witness the ongoing development, Mahmud told reporters at the railway station.
"With this visit, the foreign diplomats have been able to learn about the capabilities of Bangladesh well and the types of development projects which are ongoing under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“They will share their experiences with their people and at the same time they will spread the activities of our country to the world,” the minister added.