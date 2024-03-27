Crude bomb blast kills 1, injures 2 in Madaripur’s Kalkini

A crude bomb explosion during its preparation has left a man dead and two other people injured in Madaripur’s Kalkini Upazila.
The incident took place on the bank of the river Arial Khan in Notun Char Daulat Khan village around 12pm on Wednesday, Madaripur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Alaul Hasan said.
The deceased in the incident has been identified as Modasser Shikder, 45, a native of Barishal’s Muladi Upazila.
The injured are Harun Dhali and Dadon Dhali.
Several people were making crude bombs sitting on the banks of the river and one of the bombs went off, police said.
Alaul said police rushed to the scene and sent the body to Madaripur District Hospital for autopsy.
Parts of Modasser’s body were burnt in the explosion, he said.
None of the people involved in the incident could be arrested, but police launched an operation to catch them, Alaul said.