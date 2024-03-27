Crude bomb blast kills 1, injures 2 in Madaripur’s Kalkini

A crude bomb explosion during its preparation has left a man dead and two other people injured in Madaripur’s Kalkini Upazila.

The incident took place on the bank of the river Arial Khan in Notun Char Daulat Khan village around 12pm on Wednesday, Madaripur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Alaul Hasan said.

The deceased in the incident has been identified as Modasser Shikder, 45, a native of Barishal’s Muladi Upazila.

The injured are Harun Dhali and Dadon Dhali.