    Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Mocha

    Besides winds of up to 200 kph, the cyclone may trigger storm surge, flash floods and landslides

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 May 2023, 07:33 PM
    Updated : 13 May 2023, 07:33 PM

    Hundreds of thousands of people on the path of very severe cyclone Mocha have moved to storm shelters along the southeastern coasts of Bangladesh as meteorologists have warned of storm surge, flash floods and landslides, along with winds of up to 200 kph.

    More than 275,000 people arrived in the storm shelters until 9:30pm on Saturday in 15 coastal districts, including 200,000 in Cox’s Bazar near the Myanmar border, where the storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday, said Mijanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management.

    Cox’s Bazar and other districts in Chattogram and Barishal divisions started experiencing the peripheral effects of the storm on Saturday night as the Met Office asked the port and district of Cox’s Bazar to keep hoisted great danger signal 10, the highest alert level. A virtual signal 11 means a total communication breakdown.

    The seaports of Chattogram and Payra, and the districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna are under the great danger signal 8.

    Under the peripheral effect of the storm and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge of up to 12 feet above normal astronomical tide. The other coastal districts may experience storm surge of up to 7 feet above the normal level.

