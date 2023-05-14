Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Mocha

Hundreds of thousands of people on the path of very severe cyclone Mocha have moved to storm shelters along the southeastern coasts of Bangladesh as meteorologists have warned of storm surge, flash floods and landslides, along with winds of up to 200 kph.

More than 275,000 people arrived in the storm shelters until 9:30pm on Saturday in 15 coastal districts, including 200,000 in Cox’s Bazar near the Myanmar border, where the storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday, said Mijanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management.