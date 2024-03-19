Prof Dr Md Abu Taher named 19th vice chancellor of Chittagong University

Department of Management Prof Dr Mohammad Abu Taher has been named the 19th vice chancellor of Chittagong University.
The Ministry of Education announced his appointment in a notice on Tuesday.
The management department professor is also working as a member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.
Born in Chattogram’s Satkania Upazila, Taher joined the Government College of Commerce in the port city as a faculty member after completing his higher studies at Chittagong University’s management department, at Inha University in South Korea and Texas A&M University in the US.
He joined the Department of Management at Chittagong University in 1995. He is also serving as a dean at the university’s Faculty of Business Administration, as a director at Jibon Bima Corporation, as a treasurer at Bangladesh Open University and as pro-vice chancellor at Southeast University in Dhaka.