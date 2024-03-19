Prof Dr Md Abu Taher named 19th vice chancellor of Chittagong University

Born in Chattogram’s Satkania Upazila, Taher joined the Government College of Commerce in the port city as a faculty member after completing his higher studies at Chittagong University’s management department, at Inha University in South Korea and Texas A&M University in the US.

He joined the Department of Management at Chittagong University in 1995. He is also serving as a dean at the university’s Faculty of Business Administration, as a director at Jibon Bima Corporation, as a treasurer at Bangladesh Open University and as pro-vice chancellor at Southeast University in Dhaka.