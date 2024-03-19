    বাংলা

    Prof Dr Md Abu Taher named 19th vice chancellor of Chittagong University

    The Ministry of Education announced his appointment on Tuesday

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2024, 09:55 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 09:55 AM

    Department of Management Prof Dr Mohammad Abu Taher has been named the 19th vice chancellor of Chittagong University.

    The Ministry of Education announced his appointment in a notice on Tuesday.

    The management department professor is also working as a member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.

    Born in Chattogram’s Satkania Upazila, Taher joined the Government College of Commerce in the port city as a faculty member after completing his higher studies at Chittagong University’s management department, at Inha University in South Korea and Texas A&M University in the US.

    He joined the Department of Management at Chittagong University in 1995. He is also serving as a dean at the university’s Faculty of Business Administration, as a director at Jibon Bima Corporation, as a treasurer at Bangladesh Open University and as pro-vice chancellor at Southeast University in Dhaka.

