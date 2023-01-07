Bangladesh likely to shiver in biting cold for another week

A cold wave has continued to sweep over large swathes of Bangladesh as the chilling wind from the north buried its fangs further into the flesh of citizens. As if it was not bad enough, the cold snap is forecast to stay for another week.

The mercury in capital Dhaka on Friday crashed to the lowest for this season, 12 degrees Celsius, as the national lowest was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.

The lowest temperatures were between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.