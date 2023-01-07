    বাংলা

    Bangladesh likely to shiver in biting cold for another week

    Dhaka records the lowest temperature of the capital this season on Friday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 07:39 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 07:39 PM

    A cold wave has continued to sweep over large swathes of Bangladesh as the chilling wind from the north buried its fangs further into the flesh of citizens. As if it was not bad enough, the cold snap is forecast to stay for another week.

    The mercury in capital Dhaka on Friday crashed to the lowest for this season, 12 degrees Celsius, as the national lowest was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.

    The lowest temperatures were between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.

    The mild cold wave was sweeping over Naogaon, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga districts but the northerly wind made things worse for people, especially the working class.

    Sufia Khatun, a 58-year-old beggar in Faridpur, collects Tk 150 to Tk 200 daily and the amount rises on Fridays, a public holiday and special prayer day for Muslims. “But I couldn’t visit many houses today amid the cold wind. My life will be saved if I can reach home early.”

    Mukul Roy, a 40-year-old farm labourer in Nilphamari, said: “I can’t work in the field due to the cold. It’s difficult to feed my family without an income.”

    Meteorologist Tariful Newaz said the cold weather is unlikely to go away within a week.

    The absence of sunlight due to dense fog is making it feel colder, he said.

    In the forecast for Saturday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

    Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning and it may continue at places till noon.

    Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

    Due to the reduced difference between day and night temperature, feelings of moderate to severe cold conditions are likely over the north, north-western and central parts of the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 10 cases, no deaths
    The overall tally of cases reaches 2,037,240, as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,440
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara en route to Khulna
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
    She will be travelling to Khulna’s Dighalia from Tungipara to visit a property that belonged to her late mother, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib
    Fire doused at Eastern Bank branch in Chattogram
    Fire doused at Eastern Bank branch in Ctg
    Emergency workers put out the flames after a two-hour effort in the Halishahar area
    Hasina to visit property bought in her mother's name in Khulna
    Hasina to visit Khulna property bought in her mother's name
    Bangabandhu bought a plot housing two jute warehouses before independence and its ownership passed to Hasina after her parents' deaths

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher