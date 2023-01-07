Bangladesh likely to shiver in biting cold for another week

A cold wave has continued to sweep over large swathes of Bangladesh as the chilling wind from the north buried its fangs further into the flesh of citizens. As if it was not bad enough, the cold snap is forecast to stay for another week.
The mercury in capital Dhaka on Friday crashed to the lowest for this season, 12 degrees Celsius, as the national lowest was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.
The lowest temperatures were between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.
The mild cold wave was sweeping over Naogaon, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga districts but the northerly wind made things worse for people, especially the working class.
Sufia Khatun, a 58-year-old beggar in Faridpur, collects Tk 150 to Tk 200 daily and the amount rises on Fridays, a public holiday and special prayer day for Muslims. “But I couldn’t visit many houses today amid the cold wind. My life will be saved if I can reach home early.”
Mukul Roy, a 40-year-old farm labourer in Nilphamari, said: “I can’t work in the field due to the cold. It’s difficult to feed my family without an income.”
Meteorologist Tariful Newaz said the cold weather is unlikely to go away within a week.
The absence of sunlight due to dense fog is making it feel colder, he said.
In the forecast for Saturday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning and it may continue at places till noon.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.
Due to the reduced difference between day and night temperature, feelings of moderate to severe cold conditions are likely over the north, north-western and central parts of the country.