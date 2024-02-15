    বাংলা

    3 dead, 2 injured as lorry collides with autorickshaw in Rangamati

    After the collision, both vehicles tumbled 40 feet into a ravine below, according to police

    Rangamati Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 11:04 AM

    At least three people have been killed and two others injured after a collision between a lorry and an autorickshaw in Rangamati’s Kawkhali Upazila.

    Both vehicles fell into a ravine following the collision in Kawkhali Upazila’s Kalabagan area on Thursday.

    Authorities have identified two of the dead as Md Hanif and Amir Hossain. Details of the other victim have yet to be disclosed.

    The lorry, used for road repair work, crashed into the Chattogram-bound autorickshaw carrying three passengers while attempting to overtake the three-wheeler, according to Superintendent Mir Abu Tauhid.

    After the collision, both vehicles tumbled 40 feet into the ravine below, SP Tauhid said.

    The lorry driver and his assistant fled the scene afterwards. The injured were rescued by locals and taken to the Rangamati Sadar Hospital, where the doctor declared three of them dead.

    Nurul Amin, the autorickshaw driver, has been transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, said Shaukat Akbar, resident doctor at Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

