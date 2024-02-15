3 dead, 2 injured as lorry collides with autorickshaw in Rangamati

At least three people have been killed and two others injured after a collision between a lorry and an autorickshaw in Rangamati’s Kawkhali Upazila.

Both vehicles fell into a ravine following the collision in Kawkhali Upazila’s Kalabagan area on Thursday.

Authorities have identified two of the dead as Md Hanif and Amir Hossain. Details of the other victim have yet to be disclosed.

The lorry, used for road repair work, crashed into the Chattogram-bound autorickshaw carrying three passengers while attempting to overtake the three-wheeler, according to Superintendent Mir Abu Tauhid.