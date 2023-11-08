Government appoints journalist Farzana Mithila as a director at foreign ministry

Traffic increased gradually in Dhaka as the day wore on on the first day of the BNP’s third round of nationwide blockade on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023. There were cars along with rickshaws and autoricksha ...
The government has appointed journalist Mobasshira Farzana Mithila as a director at the foreign ministry’s Public Diplomacy Wing.
The public administration ministry issued a notice on her appointment for two years on Wednesday.
The Public Diplomacy Wing has six staff members now, with ministry spokesperson Saheli Sabrin as its director general.
Mithila, head of current affairs at Ekattor TV, will need to leave all other organisations before joining the ministry.