    Government appoints journalist Farzana Mithila as a director at foreign ministry

    She will work in the ministry’s Public Diplomacy Wing

    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 02:32 PM

    The government has appointed journalist Mobasshira Farzana Mithila as a director at the foreign ministry’s Public Diplomacy Wing.

    The public administration ministry issued a notice on her appointment for two years on Wednesday.

    The Public Diplomacy Wing has six staff members now, with ministry spokesperson Saheli Sabrin as its director general.  

    Mithila, head of current affairs at Ekattor TV, will need to leave all other organisations before joining the ministry.

