Police beat up UP chairman, foiling his bid to remove hawkers from highway in Narayanganj

“I’ve been elected chairman three times. Police and others know me. But it seems from the assault on me that Bangladesh has become a police state.”



Mostafizur Rahman, chief of the local police camp, denied the allegation of allowing the hawkers to occupy the highway in exchange for money.



“Chairman and his men had a brawl with the hawkers after they assaulted the sugar cane juice seller. Police baton-charged the people to disperse them,” Mostafizur said.



The video showed hawkers and police carrying sticks surrounded Ariful and beat him up.



Chaulau Marma, additional superintendent of police, said SI Barek did not know the chairman because he joined Bhulta camp a week ago.



“He has been withdrawn to the police lines. Further steps will be taken after investigation.”