Man dies in clashes during Narayanganj UP by-election

A young man has been shot dead in clashes during a by-election to the post of a union council member at Sonargaon Upazila in Narayanganj.

Police officers were among 20 people injured in the clashes outside Dudhghata Government Primary School after the results were announced on Saturday afternoon, said Md Mohsin, inspector at Sonargaon Police Station.

Md Hridoy Bhuiyan, 24, and his cousin Omor Faruk Bhuiyan, 35, were among several of those with gunshot wounds.

Hridoy died before he was taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex while Faruk was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, resident medical officer of the local health facility.