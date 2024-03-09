    বাংলা

    Man dies in clashes during Narayanganj UP by-election

    Man shot dead in clashes during union council by-election in Narayanganj

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 March 2024, 04:42 PM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 04:42 PM

    A young man has been shot dead in clashes during a by-election to the post of a union council member at Sonargaon Upazila in Narayanganj.

    Police officers were among 20 people injured in the clashes outside Dudhghata Government Primary School after the results were announced on Saturday afternoon, said Md Mohsin, inspector at Sonargaon Police Station.

    Md Hridoy Bhuiyan, 24, and his cousin Omor Faruk Bhuiyan, 35, were among several of those with gunshot wounds.

    Hridoy died before he was taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex while Faruk was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, resident medical officer of the local health facility.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two shot during clash outside Cumilla polling centre
    Two shot outside Cumilla polling centre
    Mayoral candidate Nizam Uddin Kaisar accused supporters of rival Tahseen Bahar Shuchona of carrying out the attack
    Photo: Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan
    LPG prices rise by Tk 0.66 in March
    The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, primarily used for cooking, rises by Tk 8 to Tk 1,482
    3 Dhaka University BCL leaders among 4 held for ‘torture after abduction’ at Mohsin Hall
    3 BCL leaders held for ‘torture after abduction’ at DU hall
    The BCL leaders allegedly confined two men to a room and tortured them to recover a relative’s money
    Journalist Ilias murder suspect ‘dies by suicide’ in Narayangaj jail
    Journalist murder suspect ‘dies by suicide’ in jail
    He might have died by suicide from frustration over failure to get bail, or fear of punishment in trial, the jail super says

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman