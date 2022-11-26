Garment worker ‘gang-raped’ in Sherpur, five men accused

A Dhaka-based readymade garment worker has filed a case against five men for allegedly raping her in Sherpur’s Sreebardi Upazila.
The plaintiff was abducted and then gang-raped by Millat, Faruq Mia, Babu Mia, Nazrul Islam and Shipan Mia alias Chakku at a fisheries project on Thursday, according to the charges brought in a case on Friday.
Accompanied by a cousin, the worker was on her way to attend an Islamic lecture when the defendants abducted her, according to the case statement.
The cousin was tied with ropes during the ordeal, wrote the plaintiff.
Biplab Kumar Biswas, chief of Sreebardi Police Station, said the plaintiff and her husband, who is also a garment worker, were visiting some relatives in the Upazila.
“As soon as we received the news, we rushed to the spot. The woman [plaintiff] has been sent to Sherpur General Hospital for examination,” he said.
Police are yet to arrest any of the accused.