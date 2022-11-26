Garment worker ‘gang-raped’ in Sherpur, five men accused

A Dhaka-based readymade garment worker has filed a case against five men for allegedly raping her in Sherpur’s Sreebardi Upazila.

The plaintiff was abducted and then gang-raped by Millat, Faruq Mia, Babu Mia, Nazrul Islam and Shipan Mia alias Chakku at a fisheries project on Thursday, according to the charges brought in a case on Friday.