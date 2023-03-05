Explosion, clashes lead to gridlock on Mirpur Road

Commuters on Dhaka’s Mirpur Road have had a harrowing time as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace due to the partial closure of a crucial road in the city after an explosion in a building left three people dead and 30 injured.
Shahed Al Masud, a deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said his associates were doing their best to bring the situation under control.
“We are diverting vehicles to the connecting roads to bring the situation under control,” he said.
To make things worse, the ripple effect of a violent clash between students from Dhaka College and Ideal College half an hour after the explosion halted traffic at the Science Laboratory intersection, and the nearby Dhanmondi 1 and Dhanmondi 2 roads, confirmed Masudur Rahman, a sub-inspector of New Market Police Station.
Traffic officials hope to bring the situation under control by this evening.
While speaking to bdnews24.com, Salam, who identified himself by his first name, said he missed a doctor’s appointment on Sunday at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, which is located on Mirpur Road.
“I was coming from Savar. The journey was fine until my bus arrived in Gabtoli. The traffic was so bad that it took me more than 90 minutes to get to the hospital from Gabtoli. By then, my doctor had left,” he said.
Zainul Abedin, a deputy commissioner of Ramna Traffic Division, said that despite the heavy congestion, they had made arrangements for vehicular movement.
“Due to the collapse of the building, traffic was disrupted on Mirpur Road. We have made some arrangements. These have affected the surrounding roads.”