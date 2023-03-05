Explosion, clashes lead to gridlock on Mirpur Road

Commuters on Dhaka’s Mirpur Road have had a harrowing time as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace due to the partial closure of a crucial road in the city after an explosion in a building left three people dead and 30 injured.

Shahed Al Masud, a deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said his associates were doing their best to bring the situation under control.

“We are diverting vehicles to the connecting roads to bring the situation under control,” he said.

To make things worse, the ripple effect of a violent clash between students from Dhaka College and Ideal College half an hour after the explosion halted traffic at the Science Laboratory intersection, and the nearby Dhanmondi 1 and Dhanmondi 2 roads, confirmed Masudur Rahman, a sub-inspector of New Market Police Station.