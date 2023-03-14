Three more arrested, another Tk 5.8m in stolen Dutch-Bangla Bank cash recovered

Police have arrested three more people with links to the robbery of Tk 112 million from a Dutch Bangla Bank cash van, retrieving Tk 5.8 million from them.
Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, on Tuesday said the recovered sum totalled to Tk 70.15 million.
Along with the latest arrestees -- Hridoy, Akash and Milon, all identified by a single name -- as many as 11 people have been arrested over the heist so far.
Drawing from the interrogation of those previously arrested, Harunor said Sohel Rana, a former driver of Money Plant Link Private Ltd which delivers cash to DBBL designated booths under an annual contract, and two others were on the run.
Rana and Akash “masterminded” the robbery and “everything will be revealed” once Rana was captured, he said.
The robbers hired people from different districts of the country for the heist, he added.
Earlier on Saturday, police carried out operations in different areas across Dhaka and Sunamganj to arrest eight people and recovered Tk 25.4 million.
Police took the arrestees -- Akash Matbar, Emon aka Milon, Sagar Matubbar, Enamul Haque Basha, Sanowar Hossain, Badrul Alam, Mizanur Rahman and Sona Mia -- in custody for interrogation.
A cash van heading to a DBBL ATM booth was robbed in Uttara's Sector No. 16 on Mar 9. Robbers took control of the Money Plant Link Private Ltd van and grabbed four trunks of money.
Money Plant said the trunks contained Tk 112.5 million. Police retrieved three of the trunks containing Tk 38.9 million in an operation at Khilkhet later that day.
Alamgir Hossain, director of operations at the company, filed a case against 10-12 unnamed individuals over the incident as plaintiff.
Harunor had mentioned that people transporting such a large amount of money were not armed and that is usually how it is done. They did not inform local law enforcement about transporting the money either.
Responding to a question, he said: “We are investigating whether anyone from Money Plant was involved in the robbery.”