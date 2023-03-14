Three more arrested, another Tk 5.8m in stolen Dutch-Bangla Bank cash recovered

Police have arrested three more people with links to the robbery of Tk 112 million from a Dutch Bangla Bank cash van, retrieving Tk 5.8 million from them.

Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, on Tuesday said the recovered sum totalled to Tk 70.15 million.

Along with the latest arrestees -- Hridoy, Akash and Milon, all identified by a single name -- as many as 11 people have been arrested over the heist so far.

Drawing from the interrogation of those previously arrested, Harunor said Sohel Rana, a former driver of Money Plant Link Private Ltd which delivers cash to DBBL designated booths under an annual contract, and two others were on the run.

Rana and Akash “masterminded” the robbery and “everything will be revealed” once Rana was captured, he said.