6 arrested for deceiving doctor by paying with fake cash wrapped in a towel

Police have arrested a group of six men on charges of fraud after they paid a doctor with papers wrapped in a towel instead of Saudi Riyal as agreed upon and later fled with Tk 900,000.

After arresting them on Thursday, police said the gang has been carrying out such frauds in the name of selling foreign currencies for a long time.

Mahbubul Alam fell, the doctor who fell for their trick, was the latest in a long line of preys and lost Tk 900,000, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Shahidullah.

"While the doctor was walking along Kemal Ataturk Avenue, an unknown person asked him where to exchange Saudi Riyal. The doctor showed him a nearby money exchange outlet and was requested to come along, and he complied," he said.